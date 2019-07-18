Daal prices go up 20% in Lahore

Daal (lentils) is now 20% more expensive in Lahore. The prices have gone up in the past three months due to increased taxes.

Daal Maash has been increased from Rs134 to Rs210 per kg. Chana Daal has increased from Rs20 to Rs25 per kg. Daal Moong has gone up by Rs30 and is now Rs160 per kg. Daal Masood has increased by Rs36 and has reached Rs140 per kg.

This hike in prices has been caused by the increase in electricity bills, petrol and the value of the dollar. The traders have passed these expenses on to the consumers.

