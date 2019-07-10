Customs officer attacked by smugglers succumbs to wounds in Quetta

A senior officer of Pakistan Customs succumbed to his wounds at a Quetta hospital early Tuesday, days after he was attacked by smugglers following a raid.

Deputy Collector Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was attacked on the night of July 3, after seizing a container of smuggled high-value goods near Kohlpur, Baluchistan, Pakistan Customs said in a statement.

Shaikh was on way back to his office in Quetta, when he was forcibly stopped near Gahi Khan Chowk by armed men in two vehicles, it said. The assailants rammed their jeeps into his official car and pulled him out of his vehicle.

The officer was attacked with SMG butts and left critically injured. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta.

The attack on DC Shaikh is not the first on any customs official. In the last 3 years, the statement said, 10 officials have lost their lives and dozens have been injured.

Besides casualties, there have been instances of staff being kidnapped, especially in Baluchistan and KPK provinces, to browbeat the department into submission.

However, the customs department said it was relentlessly pursuing all such cases.

