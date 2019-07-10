Court to hear Nawaz’s sentence suspension plea after two months

The Islamabad High Court will hear former PM Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on September 16.

The registrar said that the appeal will be taken in two months time because the court is on summer vacations.

The case will be heard by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The court will also take up NAB’s appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in the Flagship reference.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the case on December 24, 2018.

PML-N has demanded that Nawaz’s sentence should be suspended after party leader Maryam Nawaz said during a press conference that judge Arshad Malik, who announced the verdict, was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and he admitted to it.

The judge, however, has denied the allegations. He submitted a letter in court in which he claimed that PML-N leaders at different occasions had tried to threaten and bribe him into acquitting Nawaz in both the references.

