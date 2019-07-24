Court summons Zardari in Park Lane case on August 19

An accountability court of Islamabad has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case on August 19.

Fixing the date for hearing, the court issued notices to 19 other co-accused, including Hussain Lawai, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Younus Kidwai.

Asif Ali Zardari is already under custody of the National Accountability Bureau in the fake accounts case.

The Park Lane reference pertains to alleged embezzlement of Rs4 billion.

The NAB stated in the reference that the former president owns 25% shares of a Karachi-based real state firm, Park Lane Estate Private Limited. Zardari had registered another 25% shares of the firm in the name of his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it said.

The reference states that Park Lane Estate Private Limited formed a ‘benami’ property in Karachi through its front company, Parthenon Private Limited.

According to NAB, Parthenon Private Limited acquired Rs1.5 billion loans from different banks and constructed eight floors in IBC Centre, Karachi. The NAB has also sealed the floors 8th-15th .

The amount of loans, together with interest, has reached Rs4 billion now, while Parthenon Private Limited has been defaulted, the reference states.

It says that irregularities were found in acquisition of loans and the accused caused losses to the national exchequer.

