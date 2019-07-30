Court stops FIA from arresting Nasir Janjua in video case

The Islamabad High Court stopped on Tuesday the FIA from arresting Nasir Janjua in the Judge Arshad Malik video leak case.

Acting chief justice Aamer Farooq granted Janjua protective bail till July 31. He has been given time to approach the court of the central special judge.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had shown videos of the accountability court judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressurised into convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. The judge, however, denied the video and claimed that what he said had been taken out of context.

The FIA had initiated an inquiry under the Electronic Crimes Act on Judge Malik’s complaint. The judge has accused Janjua of offering him a bribe to acquit Nawaz in the case

Janjua’s lawyer, Rizwan Abbasi, said that they want to approach the correct forum but FIA personnel have been trying to arrest him wherever he goes. Janjua appeared in court after the completion of his interim bail.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood presented in court notification of the law ministry which said that the additional charge of special judge central has been given to Raja Jawad Abbasi. He is a judge of an anti-terrorism court, Mehmood said.

The petitioner had mentioned that he couldn’t approach the relevant forum as no judge was appointed to the post, said the deputy attorney general. The court wrapped up the case and ordered Janjua to approach the relevant court.

Janjua, on the other hand, has approached an anti-electronic crime court in the case.

