HOME > Local

Court stops construction of hospital at Islamabad’s Argentina Park

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Sana Faruqi/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has stopped the construction of a hospital on Islamabad’s historic Argentina Park. 

The park, which is located in Sector G-6, was opened in 1973. It was established to thank the Argentinian government for its support of Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council.

In 2008, a portion of the land, however, was allotted to the FG Polyclinic (PGMI) for its extension by the Capital Development Authority. The hospital had planned to construct a five-storey building over 2.54 acres of the park.

Related: Bani Gala encroachment: SC comes down hard on CDA chairperson

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the reserved verdict on Friday and said that the construction was illegal.

The court ordered the authorities to restore the park to its original shape.

The authorities should keep in mind town planning before allotting parks for any type of construction, the court ruled.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Argentina Park islamabad high court
 
Islamabad, Argentina Park, Islamabad High Court,
 
