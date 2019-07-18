Court stays demolition of Karachi’s Sea Breeze building

The Sea Breeze building on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road is not being demolished any time soon.

The Supreme Court granted a stay on its demolition while hearing a case at the Karachi Registry on Thursday.

Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, who is the lawyer of the petitioner, said that no report says that the building has been ruined. Nespak has reviewed it and we should wait for its report, he told the court.

There shops and warehouses inside the building and it will affect 200 people, Gilani added.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the property’s lease mentions that a medical centre was supposed to be set up there. Gilani said that his client is willing to give his space to the Edhi Centre or Shaukat Khanum hospital instead.

“You don’t understand the issues here,” the judge told the lawyer. “Karachi’s issues are different from other cities.”

The court issued notices to the military land director, Karachi Cantonment Board, and Sindh advocate general in the case. They have been directed to submit their replies in two weeks.

On November 23, the top court had ordered the demolition of the Sea Breeze medical centre. The dilapidated building is on the verge of collapse, according to an official report submitted in the court.

The Karachi Cantonment Board even issued eviction notices to the shop owners at the building and asked them to vacate the building by May 27. There are shops in just 10% of the building and the rest of the building is empty, said the Karachi Cantonment Board spokesperson.

Once the building is evacuated, the high-rise building will be demolished, the spokesperson said.

