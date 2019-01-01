Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Court rejects bail of three suspects in Abidi murder case

52 mins ago
 

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi rejected on Saturday a bail petition filed by three suspects in the Ali Raza Abidi murder case. 

Two unidentified men killed the former MQM MNA outside his house in Karachi’s Defence Phase V on December 25, 2018.

The court said that the three suspects, identified as Abu Bakar, Ghazali, and Farooq, have been accused of facilitating the murder. They cannot be released on bail at any cost, according to the court.

Related: Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in Abidi murder case

On April 9, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for three suspects in the murder case. According to the police, the suspects were paid Rs800,000 to kill the former parliamentarian.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ali raza abidi murder case
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ali Raza Abidi, Ali Raza Abidi murder case, murder, Karachi, court, ATC
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.