Court rejects bail of three suspects in Abidi murder case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi rejected on Saturday a bail petition filed by three suspects in the Ali Raza Abidi murder case.

Two unidentified men killed the former MQM MNA outside his house in Karachi’s Defence Phase V on December 25, 2018.

The court said that the three suspects, identified as Abu Bakar, Ghazali, and Farooq, have been accused of facilitating the murder. They cannot be released on bail at any cost, according to the court.

On April 9, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for three suspects in the murder case. According to the police, the suspects were paid Rs800,000 to kill the former parliamentarian.

