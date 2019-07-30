Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Court orders Mohsin Habib Warraich’s arrest in NICL corruption case

4 hours ago
 

The Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich on Tuesday in the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) corruption case. 

Warraich is alleged to be involved in a Rs6 billion scam through his company Messrs Privilege after purchasing 804 kanals of land from the NICL in Lahore’s Mauza Toor for Rs1.68 billion. The company, however, sold the land without getting the property transferred in its name. The NICL reportedly sold another piece of land spread over 20 kanals to Warraich for Rs1.7 billion. The land, near the Lahore Airport Road, was sold at a lower rate than its market value.

The investigation, which was initially being conducted by the FIA, was handed over to NAB in 2014 on the orders of the top court.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that Warraich is a suspect in a huge scandal. “Why hasn’t he been arrested yet?”

Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed also asked about his whereabouts. “Where is Mohsin Habib Warraich?”

NAB’s special prosecutor told the court that Warraich is present in Pakistan.

Related: Court sentences former NICL head Ayaz Niazi to seven years in jail

If he is in Pakistan, then why hasn’t the bureau arrested him yet, asked Justice Saeed.

The prosecutor responded that he is basing his judgment on the fact that Warraich hasn’t travelled abroad, to which the judge reprimanded him for not being sure about Warraich’s whereabouts.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

On December 8, 2018 an accountability court in Karachi had sentenced former NICL chairperson Ayaz Khan Niazi and five others to jail for their involvement in a corruption case.

The convicts, including Amin Qasim Dada, Hur Rihai Gardezi, Amir Hussain, Zahid Hussain, and Mohammad Zahoor, were also declared unfit to hold public offices for 10 years.

They have been convicted of embezzling NICL funds to buy 10 acres of land in Karachi’s Korangi, which caused a loss of Rs400 million to the national exchequer.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Mohsin Habib Warraich NICL corruption case
 
