Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s remand till August 9

Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Punjab president and MNA, has been remanded to judicial custody for a further 11 days.

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore heard his case on Monday and extended his remand till August 9. It also extended the remand of five other suspects in the case.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers. ANF officials also claimed that they seized drugs from Sanaullah’s vehicle.

During Monday’s hearing, the former Punjab law minister said the ANF arrested him and took him to the police station but refused to ask him anything. The next day they presented me before the court and said the investigation is complete, he claimed.

The court summoned a reply from the jail authorities on Sanaullah’s medical request. They have to provide their reply by July 31.

Sanaullah’s lawyer, Farhad Ali Shah, argued that the arrest was politically motivated. What kind of challan is this that doesn’t even have documents, he demanded.

The court adjourned the hearing and ordered the ANF to present the complete documents at the next hearing.

Party president Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the court to meet Sanaullah. His car was stopped much before the court and he made his way to the judicial complex on foot.

