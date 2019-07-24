Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s remand by 10 days

An accountability court extended on Wednesday the physical remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for 10 days in an assets case. He has to appear before the court again on August 3.

He was presented in court before Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan by NAB after his 14-day physical remand ended.

The NAB prosecutor presented details of his financial assets and bank statements and told the court that during the investigation, two more ‘benami’ companies have been found. He said Rs5 billion rupees was also transferred into Hamza’s account.

The physical remand was extended after NAB requested the court for more time to investigate the benami two other companies.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor said that Hamza was not cooperating in the investigation. The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly has been accused of not having enough income to afford a house in Lahore’s Model Town. The house costs Rs140 million and NAB has been able to trace Hamza’s wealth to be Rs15 million, the prosecutor added.

He is also being investigated in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani cases.

