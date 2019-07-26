Court dismisses policeman’s appeal against his suspension in Farishta case

The Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition of former sub-divisional police officer Chaudhry Abid Hussain against his suspension in a case relating to the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that the petition cannot be heard because it is not maintainable in court.

Hussain, who was then working as SDPO Shahzad Town police station, was removed from his post along with other police officials for demonstrating negligence in the case. Hussain stated in his petition that the delay in registration of a first information report (FIR) of the incident was not caused because of him.

Farishta’s case came into public notice in May after her family staged a protest against the Islamabad police. It emerged during the investigation that the station house officer (SHO) of Shahzad Town police station had initially refused to register a case of her disappearance.

