HOME > News

Court dismisses petition to reinstate death sentence of murder convict

3 hours ago
 

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday a petition to convert the life sentence of a murder convict into a death sentence. 

A trial court had sentenced Sherzaman to death after convicting him in the case. A high court had converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the FIR mentions that 10 people opened fire on the victim. “So, we should sentence all of those 10 people to death,” he remarked while hearing a case fixed at the Quetta Registry via video link.

Related: E-court system starts functioning in Quetta

We should know the names of all the people who were firing, he said. “We don’t even know why the victim was killed. The FIR doesn’t mention is either.”  Not knowing the cause of any murder only helps the person who committed it, Justice Khosa remarked.

“The decision taken by the high court to convert the sentence was absolutely correct,” he added.

The top court launched its e-court system at the Quetta Registry on July 15. “It is a historic day,” said Justice Khosa at the launch. “I am happy to inaugurate the system in Quetta.” The top judge said that he wanted the system to be launched in Quetta first, but couldn’t because of technical difficulties.

A three-member bench, headed by the top judge, heard 20 cases in four days via video link.

