Court dismisses petition seeking suspension of Agha Siraj’s arrest warrants 

The Sindh High Court dismissed on Tuesday a petition seeking suspension of the arrest warrants against PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani, who is the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, was arrested on February 20. He is being investigated in different cases against him of illegal appointments, corruption in the construction of the Sindh Assembly MPAs’ hostel and assets beyond his known means of income.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal remarked that the arrest warrants can’t be suspended as Durrani has already been arrested.

A NAB prosecutor told the court that they have filed a reference against 20 people, including Durrani.

Durrani is currently in jail and his family has fled the country, the prosecutor said. He claimed that the accountability bureau has found out that the PPP leader owns 35 cars and properties worth millions of rupees.

NAB has completed its investigation against him. Durrani has been accused of misusing his authority, approving illegal appointments and embezzling funds. He has more assets than known sources of income, the prosecutor said, adding that they proof too.

The judge remarked that they have summer holidays so the case can’t be heard on an urgent basis. The respondents have been ordered to submit their reply on August 7.

