Monday, July 29, 2019
HOME > News

Court dismisses contempt petition against Peshawar’s planning and development secretary

3 hours ago
 

 

 

The Supreme Court dismissed on Monday a contempt petition against Peshawar’s planning and development secretary. 

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the Peshawar High Court has stated that none of its orders were violated. “When the court is saying that its orders weren’t violated then we can’t forcefully convict someone of doing so. Contempt cases depend on the court and the suspect,” he said.

The petitioner, Ashraf Khan, said that the secretary told the court about a particular land that he isn’t interested in it. Then, after recording his statement in the court, he encroached upon that particular land.

The judge asked the petitioner how does this count as contempt of court. If anyone has done something wrong then you should approach the civil court, he said.

TOPICS:
Islamabad Supreme Court
 
