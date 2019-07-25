Court approves Miftah Ismail’s interim bail till August 1

The Islamabad High Court approved on Thursday the interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO MD Imranul Haq in the LNG terminal case till August 1.

They have been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

Miftah’s lawyer told the court that his client’s arrest warrants were issued on July 16 before NAB summoned him.

Related: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail approaches Islamabad High Court for bail

We had approached the court for bail before, but NAB said that they will not arrest Miftah, the lawyer said

NAB has been ordered to submit its reply in the case too.

Ismail is being investigated in the awarding of LNG contracts during his tenure as non-executive director of the SSGC. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in NAB custody in the case. He, however, has accused NAB of engaging in a “targeted campaign” that was” crippling the administrative and bureaucratic machinery of the country”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.