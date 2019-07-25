Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court approves Miftah Ismail’s interim bail till August 1

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court approved on Thursday the interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO MD Imranul Haq in the LNG terminal case till August 1. 

They have been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

Miftah’s lawyer told the court that his client’s arrest warrants were issued on July 16 before NAB summoned him.

Related: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail approaches Islamabad High Court for bail

We had approached the court for bail before, but NAB said that they will not arrest Miftah, the lawyer said

NAB has been ordered to submit its reply in the case too.

Ismail is being investigated in the awarding of LNG contracts during his tenure as non-executive director of the SSGC. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in NAB custody in the case. He, however, has accused NAB of engaging in a “targeted campaign” that was” crippling the administrative and bureaucratic machinery of the country”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
miftah ismail NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.