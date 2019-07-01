Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Court allows NAB to grill Nawaz in government vehicles inquiry

22 mins ago
 

An accountability court granted on Monday permission to the National Accountability Bureau to question former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in an inquiry pertaining to government vehicles as a part of the fake accounts case.

According to the NAB, Nawaz and Zardari received government cars during the tenure of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2009. The cars were gifted to Pakistan by Saudi Arabia in 1998.

During the hearing of the fake accounts case on Monday, the NAB requested the court to grant permission to question Nawaz, who remains incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat jail after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The court granted permission to the anti-corruption watchdog, which would record statement of the former premier in prison.

The NAB has launched different inquiries against those involved in conducting transactions using fake accounts, including prominent politicians such as former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Agha Siraj Durrani and Murad Ali Shah.

The anti-graft body claims that the laws were eased to give the vehicles to Nawaz and Zardari. The duty was allegedly paid using fake accounts.

Gillani has already recorded his statement in the case.

 

government vehicles inquiry NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Man impersonating online taxi service driver assaults woman in Karachi
