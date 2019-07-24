Court adjourns Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7

Lahore’s accountability court adjourned proceedings on Wednesday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case till August 7.

Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Khan Cheema and other suspects also appeared before the court. Judge Waseem Akhtar conducted the proceedings.

“The PML-N’s government had caught this fraud related to the housing scheme and now we are the one being accused of it,” said Shehbaz, adding that the case is just wasting everyone’s time.

The opposition leader was arrested by NAB last year in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme. NAB says he awarded contracts to companies he favoured. NAB says he caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by cancelling a contract to the successful bidder that increased the total cost of the project. The bureau accused him of misuse of authority.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.