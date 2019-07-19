Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Couple who married for love shot dead in Karachi

1 min ago
 

A man and woman were shot dead on Thursday in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Sector 20.

The couple married six months ago against their families’ wishes. They came from Bannu to Karachi.

Unidentified men opened fire and killed them at their house.

Related: Karachi man injured in fight over pan spitting

Their bodies were sent to Jinnah hospital for a post-mortem examination. Abrar was shot six times and Shabana five times.

The police believe it was an honour killing. The suspects came on a motorcycle and fled on the same vehicle.

The police are investigating the case and said they will arrest the men soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
honor killing Karachi Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
love marriage, murder, honor killing, Karachi, Banu couple, Shah Latif Town
 
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.