Couple who married for love shot dead in Karachi

A man and woman were shot dead on Thursday in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Sector 20.

The couple married six months ago against their families’ wishes. They came from Bannu to Karachi.

Unidentified men opened fire and killed them at their house.

Related: Karachi man injured in fight over pan spitting

Their bodies were sent to Jinnah hospital for a post-mortem examination. Abrar was shot six times and Shabana five times.

The police believe it was an honour killing. The suspects came on a motorcycle and fled on the same vehicle.

The police are investigating the case and said they will arrest the men soon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.