HOME > Local

Cotton warehouse catches fire in Karachi’s Mawach Goth

2 hours ago
 
Cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees gutted



A fire erupted at a cotton warehouse in Karachi’s Mawach Goth Wednesday night.

Cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted in the blaze. Five fire trucks arrived at the site to douse the fire with one water bowser . It was extinguished after four hours.

More vehicles were brought in as the fire kept increasing. The fire team also faced a water shortage.

Strong winds made it difficult for the rescue team to help people.

The cause of fire has not been determined yet, rescue authorities said.

TOPICS:
Fire Karachi Mawach Goth
 
