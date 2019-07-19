Corruption major impediment in way of national development: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that corruption in the country was a major impediment in the way of national development.

He said so while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of a hospital at National University of Modern Languages in Mianwali. The prime minister said the world remembered only the ones, who served humanity.

Khan lamented backwardness of Mianwali, DG Khan, Dera Ismail Khan and other areas. He said previously, the funds were spent on the already developed parts of the province.

The prime minister said his government was committed to bring these areas at par with the developed ones. He said the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital would facilitate the people from Mianwali to Talagang.

Khan further said the country could not progress without the elimination of corruption.

“It is said that the arrest of corrupt individuals is not in public interest, which is propaganda,” he said. “Corruption is a major obstruction in the way of national development.”

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis, who feel for their country, did not return because of corruption here. He lamented drastic increase of the country’s foreign debt over the last 10 years.

“What have we done in the last 10 years that the country’s foreign debt jumped to Rs30,000 billion from Rs6,000 billion,” the prime minister questioned.

“The country won’t progress unless this looted wealth is recovered from corrupt individuals,” he said. “Today these corrupt individuals threaten us. But I had been waiting for 22 years to come into power and hold them accountable.”

Khan said the corruption cases against members of opposition parties were registered during past tenures and his government only gave a free hand to institutions.

“We are bringing powerful, corrupt individuals under the ambit of law,” he said. “They may do whatever they want, but these individuals will be held accountable.”

The prime minister said he had been struggling for the past 22 years and was not going to be scared by these threats.

He also said that the country was passing through a difficult phase, but soon it would be on the path to development.

