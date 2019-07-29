Congo fever death toll in Pakistan reaches six

Congo fever continues to claim lives in the country. Another Congo-related death was reported in Karachi as a 27-year-old patient passed away due to the fever on Sunday. This brings the death toll of the disease to six this year.

Three days back, the patient was admitted with a high fever to a private hospital near Kala Pul. He was then shifted to another private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where he passed away due to the disease.

With the spread of the deadly disease and Eidul Azha approaching, it is important to create awareness among the public.

Dr Falak Qadir explained how Congo virus spreads and shared tips on protecting oneself from Congo fever on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

“Congo virus spreads through a tick: an insect. Close to Eidul Azha, animals are brought from different cities to Karachi,” she said. “They can be carrying the ticks and hence the disease with them. It spreads to humans through blood or bodily secretions from animals. If you come in contact with animal urine or faeces, it can be transmitted to you.”

To protect yourself from the disease, Dr Qadir advised people to minimise contact with sacrificial animals. She said that one should wear full-sleeved clothes and be as covered as possible when they go near an animal. Since there is no way of knowing which animal has the disease, she said it was best for everyone to take full precautionary measures.

“There is no vaccine so far for the Congo virus,” Dr Qadir explained. “Attempts at making the vaccine have been unsuccessful so far as its toxicity is very high.”

She then explained why Congo virus was almost always fatal.

“When the virus enters the body, the platelet counts go down. Platelets help your blood to clot. When the platelet count goes down, blood won’t be able to clot. This is what causes haemorrhaging in Congo fever.

“There is so much bleeding as a result of this that it becomes fatal. Whenever a patient is admitted with Congo to a hospital, the area is isolated to prevent it from spreading to others,” said Dr Qadir.

She said that the initial symptoms of the disease are fever, fatigue, muscle aches and vomiting.

“If you think you have had contact with an animal and you have fever after that, with vomiting and muscle aches, you should immediately go to a hospital. Initially we can control the disease but it can be fatal in one to two weeks.”

