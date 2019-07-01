CNG price goes up by Rs22

The government has increased the price of CNG and now one kilogramme of it costs more than one-litre of petrol.

The price has gone up by Rs22 per kilogramme after the government increased the cost of the CNG supplied to the gas stations and imposed Rs2.45 per kg sales tax on it.

CNG now costs Rs125 per kg in Karachi, Rs138 in Peshawar and Rs132 in Quetta. Petrol, on the contrary, costs Rs112.68 per litre.

Everything is already so expensive, said a Karachi resident. The bus fares are expected to increase too.

Ghias Paracha, the chairperson of All Pakistan CNG Association, said that the gas rate should be the same for all sectors, adding that the increase in prices poses a great threat to the industry.

Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari said that the association rejects the price increase. “There has never been such an increase before.” He said that he will hold a meeting with other association and decide when they want to stage a protest.

“The buses will stop running now. There is already a dearth of public transport in Karachi,” he remarked. The government should take back its notice, Bukhari added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.