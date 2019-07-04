Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
CM announces Rs0.5m for families of Haripur ferry incident victims

2 hours ago
 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan announced a compensation package of Rs0.5 million for families of the victims of the Tarbela Lake ferry incident.

At least 11 people have died so far and several are missing after a boat carrying nearly 50 passengers capsized at a lake in Haripur district on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the KP chief minister said the incident was extremely tragic and he was equally grieved by it as the relatives of the victims.

He said the government would provide all possible assistance to the affectees. The KP CM also visited the site in Haripur.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said nearly 38 passengers were still missing. He said Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army teams have been busy conducting search and rescue operations.

Yousafzai said the boat had been carrying livestock as well, however, the exact number of passengers aboard is not yet known.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
