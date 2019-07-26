Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

CII contacts Popalzai to resolve the moon sighting dispute

1 hour ago
 

Non-governmental local Ruet-e-Hial Committee meeting for sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr moon is presided over by Mufti Popalzai at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan in Peshawar. Photo by Online

The Council of Islamic Ideology has contacted Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, the head of a private moon sighting committee at Peshawar’s oldest mosque, to resolve the dispute over the sighting of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha moons.

The CII will make Mufti Popalzai meet the officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The meeting aims to address the concerns of Mufti Popalzai over the sighting of the moon.

Related: Pakistan and Ramazan: one country, two moons

Sighting the moon ahead of major Islamic events (like Eid, Ramazan or Muharram) is an event in Pakistan. People wait on tenterhooks for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide whether the moon has been sighted or not. It gathers information from its sub-committees in provincial capitals and the main committee decides whether or not the moon has indeed been sighted. Teams from SUPARCO and the Pakistan Meteorological Department also sit with the committee to sight the moon.

For many years, Maulana Shahabuddin Popalzai has been announcing the start of Ramazan a day earlier than the central moon-sighting committee led by Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

The dispute between Rehman’s committee and Popalzai divided the country, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had celebrated Eidul Fitr on June 4 — a day before the whole country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Masjid Qasim Ali Khan Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.