CII contacts Popalzai to resolve the moon sighting dispute

The Council of Islamic Ideology has contacted Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, the head of a private moon sighting committee at Peshawar’s oldest mosque, to resolve the dispute over the sighting of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha moons.

The CII will make Mufti Popalzai meet the officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The meeting aims to address the concerns of Mufti Popalzai over the sighting of the moon.

Sighting the moon ahead of major Islamic events (like Eid, Ramazan or Muharram) is an event in Pakistan. People wait on tenterhooks for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide whether the moon has been sighted or not. It gathers information from its sub-committees in provincial capitals and the main committee decides whether or not the moon has indeed been sighted. Teams from SUPARCO and the Pakistan Meteorological Department also sit with the committee to sight the moon.

For many years, Maulana Shahabuddin Popalzai has been announcing the start of Ramazan a day earlier than the central moon-sighting committee led by Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

The dispute between Rehman’s committee and Popalzai divided the country, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had celebrated Eidul Fitr on June 4 — a day before the whole country.

