Chinese man detained for fighting with officers at Islamabad airport

A Chinese man was detained for fighting with ASF personnel at the Islamabad airport on Monday.

Zang Zhenjiang was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi on a Serene Air flight and was at the checking counter when the fight broke out.

He refused to be searched and began arguing with officials. They then detained him.

A Customs court ordered his arrest and directed the police to investigate why he refused to be searched.

He has been taken into custody by the Airport police.

