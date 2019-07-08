Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Chinese man detained for fighting with officers at Islamabad airport

3 hours ago
 

A Chinese man was detained for fighting with ASF personnel at the Islamabad airport on Monday. 

Zang Zhenjiang was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi on a Serene Air flight and was at the checking counter when the fight broke out.

He refused to be searched and began arguing with officials. They then detained him.

A Customs court ordered his arrest and directed the police to investigate why he refused to be searched.

He has been taken into custody by the Airport police.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
chinese islamabad airport
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad airport, Chinese, serene air, asf
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.