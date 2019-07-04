Chinese garbage firms in Karachi face the axe

The contract for private Chinese firms collecting garbage in Karachi could be cancelled as the chief minister is not happy with their performance.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that filth and garbage was growing in Karachi. “This is unacceptable and I can’t tolerate this reluctance and inefficiency on the part of the officers,” he said.

He ordered the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority to cancel the contracts and urged the local government department to remove reluctant, inefficient and lethargic municipal commissioners from the District Municipal Corporations.

The meeting where there orders were issued Thursday was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, LG Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority MD Dr Attur Das and the six deputy commissioners.

The chief minister said that though most of the roads have been recently reconstructed they look dirty because they are not properly cleaned. “Wherever I go I see garbage lying on the roads and no officer concerned, including the metropolitan commissioner and DCs bothering to take action,” he said.

He said he noticed that some trees have been chopped at Clifton bridge in District South. “If anybody dares cut a tree he must be booked. I want to see them behind bars,” he said and directed all DCs to protect trees in their areas and plant as many as they can.

The CM was particularly unhappy with the performance of the firms working in District West. He directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to personally intervene and cancel the contracts as soon as possible.

The chief minister formed committees under the deputy commissioners to monitor the garbage collection work. “I want this to be done at the sub-division level where assistant commissioners are assigned to keep their areas neat and clean,” he said. Municipal commissioners of DMCs would be answerable to their deputy commissioner as far as the cleanliness work is concerned.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to keep an eye out. “I will start surprise visits from the beginning of next week and will take action if any negligence is found,” he warned.

District Central generates 2,200 tons of garbage, of which hardly 1,600 tons were transported to landfill sites. District West generates 2,500 tons and hardly 1,000 tonnes are lifted.

