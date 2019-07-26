Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

China backs Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue

27 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

China has said it supports US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India in the Kashmir issue. 

In his offer, which was made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip the US, Trump said India had also approached him to mediate between the two countries. India has since denied ever approaching the US president about the matter.

“We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued on Friday.

Related: India denies Modi asked for Trump’s mediation with Pakistan

“We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” she added.

Pakistan has been urging a peaceful resolution to the decades-long issue through dialogue but India has not made any indication it is ready for talks. Tensions between the two countries heightened after February’s Pulwama attack, when Indian fighter jets breached Pakistani airspace and one was shot down. The pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan and released a day later.

