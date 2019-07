A five-year-old boy was found dead in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters on Tuesday.

The body was found in a manhole near his house.

The child was playing with his friends when he fell in the manhole, the police said. His friends did not notice him falling, they claimed.

Related: Nine killed as bus collides with a truck in Faisalabad

CCTV footage of the child falling in the manhole was found too.

The child was missing for a day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.