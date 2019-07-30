Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Chief justice jets off to Russia for seven-day visit

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Supreme Court of Pakistan

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa departed for Russia today (Tuesday) for an official seven-day visit.

He is accompanied by Justice Gulzar Ahmad. They will represent Pakistan at a judicial conference, which is being held from July 31 to August 3.

Related: PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

Meanwhile, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed has taken oath as acting chief justice in their absence. Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the Supreme Court and was attended by many judges and senior lawyers.

