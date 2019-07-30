Chief justice jets off to Russia for seven-day visit

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa departed for Russia today (Tuesday) for an official seven-day visit.

He is accompanied by Justice Gulzar Ahmad. They will represent Pakistan at a judicial conference, which is being held from July 31 to August 3.

Meanwhile, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed has taken oath as acting chief justice in their absence. Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the Supreme Court and was attended by many judges and senior lawyers.

