Chaudhry Nisar shifted to hospital in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

Former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar was shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after he complained of pain in his chest, hospital sources said Monday.

The doctors conducted tests and are waiting for the medical reports. He is still in the hospital.

The doctors will decide whether to keep him or allow him to return home after seeing his reports, a hospital source said.

Nisar, who had parted ways with the PML-N after developing difference with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, contested the 2018 general elections independently on two NA seats but couldn’t win. He, however, won a provincial assembly seat but hasn’t taken an oath.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
chaudhry nisar PML-N
 
