>
Local
Chaos at the SBCA office as tempers and fists fly
Sohail Khan
4 hours ago
A video of the fight has surfaced
A fistfight broke out at the Sindh Building Control Authority office during a meeting held a few days ago.
A video of the fight shows two senior officers, Mushtaq Soomro and Sartaj Malkhani, punching and hitting one another after a verbal fight. The meeting was being chaired by SBCA DG Zafar Ahsan.
Soomro is a grade 19 officer and he works a coordinator of the DG. Malkhani, on the other hand, is a grade 17 officer and is affiliated with the legal department.
It was reported that the two started fighting after one person accused the other of engaging in corrupt practices.
Karachi
SBCA
