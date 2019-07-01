Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Chaos at the SBCA office as tempers and fists fly

4 hours ago
 
A video of the fight has surfaced



 

A fistfight broke out at the Sindh Building Control Authority office during a meeting held a few days ago. 

A video of the fight shows two senior officers, Mushtaq Soomro and Sartaj Malkhani, punching and hitting one another after a verbal fight. The meeting was being chaired by SBCA DG Zafar Ahsan.

Soomro is a grade 19 officer and he works a coordinator of the DG. Malkhani, on the other hand, is a grade 17 officer and is affiliated with the legal department.

It was reported that the two started fighting after one person accused the other of engaging in corrupt practices.

