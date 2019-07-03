Cement becomes more expensive, prices expected to rise further

Cement prices have risen since July 1 by Rs40 and a 50kg bag now costs Rs630.

As a result, several manufacturers have been protesting for the past few days and cement has not been collected from factories.

According to industry experts, a longer protest might jeopardize the growth of the cement industry.

All Pakistan Cement Distributor Association Chairman Munir Chaudhry wants the government to bring back the old tax system. He said people who are not well educated might not be able to manage with the new system.

The PTI government passed its first budget on June 28. It came into effect on July 1.

As part of the budget, the government has raised taxes. Higher inflation and a tighter job market will slow down economic growth, which will bring the demand for imports down and stop the dollar drain as well as reduce the trade gap. On the other hand, higher taxes and lower spending will help government reduce budget deficit and save enough money to spend on development projects: roads, power plants, dams, schools, hospitals etc.

Pakistan has entered a loan programme with the IMF, which requires the government to fix the economy. Since coming into power, the PTI government has been facing the daunting task of a twin deficit. On the local front, its expenses are far greater than its income, causing a deficit of more than Rs2,000 billion (Rs2 trillion). On the international front, it is spending $2 for every dollar earned because our exports have not increased in the last 10 years while imports kept rising. This trade imbalance ate up our dollar reserves, leaving us with little to no dollars to continue our imports and repay our foreign loans.

