Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Case registered for murder of NED professor’s wife in Karachi

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Police have registered a case against unidentified men for the murder of poet Shazia Ali Khan. She was the wife of an NED University of Engineering and Technology professor.

Khan was reportedly shot dead in a mugging attempt at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on July 15. When she was intercepted by a group of motorcyclists, she sped up, police said, adding that the men opened fire with a bullet penetrating the roof of her car and hitting her.

Her husband, Professor Ali Raza, heads the Finance and Economic Management department at NED. She was taken to Patel Hospital and eventually moved to Aga Khan Hospital, where she passed away.

Her husband registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Murder ned
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.