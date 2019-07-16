Case registered for murder of NED professor’s wife in Karachi

Police have registered a case against unidentified men for the murder of poet Shazia Ali Khan. She was the wife of an NED University of Engineering and Technology professor.

Khan was reportedly shot dead in a mugging attempt at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on July 15. When she was intercepted by a group of motorcyclists, she sped up, police said, adding that the men opened fire with a bullet penetrating the roof of her car and hitting her.

Her husband, Professor Ali Raza, heads the Finance and Economic Management department at NED. She was taken to Patel Hospital and eventually moved to Aga Khan Hospital, where she passed away.

Her husband registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

