Case registered against two Quetta doctors for removing teenager’s kidney

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

 A case has been registered against two Quetta doctors for removing a kidney of a 13-year-old without her permission. 

Muhammad Tahir, the teen’s father, said that the two doctors were performing an appendicitis operation when they removed the patient’s kidney without telling her family. He has asked the hospital authorities to order an investigation into the case.

The two doctors, Alia Hashmi and Dr Karim Zarkoon, work for a private hospital.

The government has taken notice of the incident and formed a committee comprising doctors to investigate the matter.

