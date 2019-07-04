Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Case registered against seven men in Lahore airport firing

2 hours ago
 

A case has been registered against seven men for the deaths of two people at the Lahore airport on Wednesday morning.

The case has been registered at the Service Road police station against Arshad Ali, Muhammad Shan, Amaar Butt and Ali.

According to the FIR, the suspects targeted the victims on the directives of Israr Butt, Qaiser Butt and Sajjad Jatt, who are also named in the FIR. Three of the people named in the FIR are brothers of late PPP leader Babar Butt.

Related: Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport

Three bystanders, identified as Saifullah, Chaudhry Faraz and Shabbir Gill, were also injured in the incident. The suspects opened fire on two men, Zain and Nafees, at the international arrivals gate, killing Zain on the spot. Nafees died on the way to the hospital.

Sections of murder, attempted murder, the Arms Ordinance and terrorism have been added to the FIR.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
lahore, lahore airport, lahore airport firing, firing, case registered, service road police station, ppp, babar butt
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.