Case registered against seven men in Lahore airport firing

A case has been registered against seven men for the deaths of two people at the Lahore airport on Wednesday morning.

The case has been registered at the Service Road police station against Arshad Ali, Muhammad Shan, Amaar Butt and Ali.

According to the FIR, the suspects targeted the victims on the directives of Israr Butt, Qaiser Butt and Sajjad Jatt, who are also named in the FIR. Three of the people named in the FIR are brothers of late PPP leader Babar Butt.

Three bystanders, identified as Saifullah, Chaudhry Faraz and Shabbir Gill, were also injured in the incident. The suspects opened fire on two men, Zain and Nafees, at the international arrivals gate, killing Zain on the spot. Nafees died on the way to the hospital.

Sections of murder, attempted murder, the Arms Ordinance and terrorism have been added to the FIR.

