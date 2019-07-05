Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Case registered against boat owner in Tarbela Lake drowning case

8 hours ago
 

A case was registered on Friday against the owner of the boat that capsized on Wednesday. 

The FIR was lodged at the Haripur police station on the station house officer’s request. Naseebullah has been named in it.

According to the FIR, 50 to 55 people, six bulls and 30 to 35 goats were on the boat.

The ferry reportedly capsized because it was carrying more people than it should be.

Related: Eight dead, five rescued after boat capsizes in Tarbela Lake

The divers of the rescue teams and Pakistan Army are still searching for the missing people. However, the fast flow has made it difficult to swim.

Eighteen people are still missing, including four women, three kids, and eleven men.

According to a rescue officer, eleven people have been rescued while four bodies have been taken out.

The boat was sailing from Torghar to Haripur.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
boat, capsize, drown, boat captain, Haripur, Tarbela Lake
 
