Case registered against boat owner in Tarbela Lake drowning case

A case was registered on Friday against the owner of the boat that capsized on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged at the Haripur police station on the station house officer’s request. Naseebullah has been named in it.

According to the FIR, 50 to 55 people, six bulls and 30 to 35 goats were on the boat.

The ferry reportedly capsized because it was carrying more people than it should be.

The divers of the rescue teams and Pakistan Army are still searching for the missing people. However, the fast flow has made it difficult to swim.

Eighteen people are still missing, including four women, three kids, and eleven men.

According to a rescue officer, eleven people have been rescued while four bodies have been taken out.

The boat was sailing from Torghar to Haripur.

