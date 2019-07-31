Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Case lodged after blast kills five people in Quetta

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A case has been lodged after a blast in Quetta on Tuesday that claimed five lives and left 32 people injured. 

Six of the people injured in the blast are still in critical condition and being treated at Civil Hospital.

The case was lodged against unidentified attackers with the Counter-Terrorism Department by the SHO of the City police station. The FIR includes sections of terrorism, explosives, murder and attempted murder.

Related: Five people killed in Quetta blast

A remote control explosive detonated near a police mobile parked outside the City police station.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack and said that the City Police Station SHO vehicle was the target of attack.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Blast Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
quetta, bacha khan chowk, blast, quetta blast, ctd, police, case registered, police case, police attack, balochistan
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.