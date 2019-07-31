Case lodged after blast kills five people in Quetta

A case has been lodged after a blast in Quetta on Tuesday that claimed five lives and left 32 people injured.

Six of the people injured in the blast are still in critical condition and being treated at Civil Hospital.

The case was lodged against unidentified attackers with the Counter-Terrorism Department by the SHO of the City police station. The FIR includes sections of terrorism, explosives, murder and attempted murder.

Related: Five people killed in Quetta blast

A remote control explosive detonated near a police mobile parked outside the City police station.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack and said that the City Police Station SHO vehicle was the target of attack.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.