A boy drowned on Sunday in Hyderabad’s Phuleli Canal.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Samad. His body was found on Monday.

Two young men, Usman and Suleman, were rescued by locals the same day.

The police said the boys were playing cricket near the canal. Their ball fell in the canal and all three of them jumped in it to get it.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.