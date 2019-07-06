Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

Bogus complaints have been cluttering the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal

8 hours ago
 

Complaints from bogus accounts have been cluttering the Pakitan Citizens’ Portal for weeks now. 

More than 0.95 million accounts have been registered on the portal.

The PM Delivery Unit has removed 44,623 fake accounts from the portal. The unit said that the accounts were removed after the owners of the accounts were issued a warning.

The unit has issued a final warning to 7,000 accounts too. It was revealed that 51,000 accounts are still unverified.

Related: Have a complaint? PM Khan’s Pakistan Citizens Portal at your service

People have been told to enter the correct information and get themselves registered again. They have solved more than 617,000 complaints.

On October 28, 2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the portal with the promise of connecting people with the government. He said that the portal will help the government improve its policy and fight corruption. “We will know what is happening in the country. I will get to know about the performance of my ministers. This is the new era of accountability,” he remarked.

