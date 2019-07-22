Body of one of six missing boys washes up in Larkana

The Sukkur police say that a body found washed up on the banks of the Indus River in Larkana on Monday morning is one of the six boys who went missing from the city four days ago.

Six boys, aged 11 to 16, went missing on Friday. The police now believe they all drowned in the Indus River. Their families initially opposed this explanation but on Monday morning, Anis ur Rehman confirmed that the body found was of his youngest son, Iptihaj.

The police have CCTV footage and a witness statement placing the boys at the river. They say they also found their clothes by the banks.

The six children were all neighbours living in the Al Hamd Plaza on Queen’s Road. They have been identified as 16-year-old Hammad ur Rehman, 13-year-old Iptisam, 11-year-old Iptihaj, 16-year-old Asim, 11-year-old Qasim and 13-year-old Muhammad Anis. Hammad, Iptisam and Iptihaj were brothers, as were Asim and Qasim.

Their parents initially suspected foul play. Anis, the father of three of the boys, had said earlier that they went to see the body that washed up in Larkana but they didn’t believe it was one of their boys. The pants were different, he said. However, he later confirmed that the body found was his son’s.

DSP Rasheed Janjua said that another child who was with the boys told the police that they drowned trying to save each other. The boy said they went to bathe in the river. The child got scared after his friends drowned and closeted himself at home, too fearful to come forward.

“One body was found and we’re confirming whether it’s one of the boys,” DSP Janjua had said. The C-Section police are now focusing their investigation on the river and have stopped pursuing other avenues of investigation. A search operation is currently under way in the Indus headed by Sukkur SSP Irfan Samoon.

We just want our children back, said Rehman. We wake up every morning, go to work and come back at night, what enmity could we have with anyone, he asked. The families also say that the district administration hasn’t been cooperating with them.

Nasir Shah, Khursheed Shah and the mayor are just here for photo sessions, they have accused.

