BLA’s designation as terrorist group admission of Pakistan’s stance: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan Thursday termed the United States’ designation of Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist group an admission of Pakistan’s stance.

The US earlier this week designated the BLA as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)” group under an executive order. In a media note, the US State Department said the separatist group had carried out several terrorist attacks in the past, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a May 2019 attack on Gwadar’s PC hotel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Foreign Office had said that it had taken note of the designation by the US administration of the BLA as SDGT. “BLA remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2006 and in recent times has carried out several terrorist attacks in the country. It is hoped that this designation will ensure that BLA’s space to operate is minimized,” it had said in a statement.

During the weekly press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said the US admitted Pakistan’s stance on the BLA, which was why Washington included it in the list of SDGTs.

He said Pakistan was playing an important role in furthering the Afghan peace process further. “Talks were also held with the Afghan president on opening the Torkham border for trade purposes,” the FO spokesman said.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, Faisal said a solution to the issue was only possible through talks and it should in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people. “But India never agrees to hold talks on this issue,” he added.

