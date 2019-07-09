Biometric verification will no longer be needed for senior citizens

The government decided on Tuesday to eliminate the requirement of biometric verification for citizens who have unclear fingerprints.

After a number of senior citizens faced problems in the biometric verification of their bank accounts, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints. The issue was that their fingerprints were difficult to capture as the skin had lost its elasticity with age.

The PM office, in a notification, said that they have eliminated the need for biometric verification for people facing genuine issues, including senior/old age citizens with uneven texture/ unclear fingerprints.

Those exempt, are however, required to provide an undertaking to their bank declaring that the particulars provided to the bank are correct.

Senior citizens will also not need biometric verification to get a CNIC, mobile SIM or passport made.

Imran Khan has also instructed NADRA to complete the procedure within 30 days.

