Bilawal confident of getting opposition’s candidate elected as Senate chairman

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the opposition would successfully get its candidate elected as the Senate chairman.

Some members of the government are in contact with us, Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit, the PPP said that PM Khan exposed his weaknesses by criticising the opposition in a rally in the US.

Imran Khan should have visited the US as the prime minister, he said, adding that the opposition leader would have given him suggestions had the prime minister contacted him before leaving for the US.

He announced that the PPP will observe a “black day” tomorrow (July 25). The PTI government came into power on July 25, 2018.

The whole country will chant “selected PM namanzoor” tomorrow, he added.

The PPP leader said that placing a ban on MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s speeches was wrong. “We should have spoken against it but we remained silent,” he said.

The Lahore High Court had banned Altaf Hussain’s speeches in September, 2015 after a petitioner approached the court, saying he made “anti-army” remarks during his speeches.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.