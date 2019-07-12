Bilawal calls for transparent investigation into Arshad Malik video case

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned the accountability process in the country during a question-answer session with the media in Sukkur on Friday.

Speaking about the role of judge Arshad Malik in a controversial video clip shown by PML-N during an explosive press conference held last week, Bilawal said he did not what the truth behind the video was, but hoped that a fair and transparent investigation would be carried out in the case.

During an explosive press conference, Maryam claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

But Judge Malik says that video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. He also said that the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during his trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court acting chief justice had asked the federal law ministry to remove the judge from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation against him is completed.

Judge Malik submitted on Friday a letter and statement in the Islamabad High Court in his defence in the video case.

Fight against inflation

Bilawal spoke at length about the importance of health care and need for jobs in the country, highlighting the achievements of the PPP in both sectors.

The federal government must provide all provinces their due rights, he said, claiming that the public-private partnership model in Sindh is ranked at number six in Asia.

He said that Sindh is not competing with other provinces, but other countries.

The public will fight against the budget, he said, terming it as an ‘enemy’ of the people.

We will fight till the end, the young PPP leader said.

The party is scheduled to stage a sit-in as well as hold a rally in Sukkur against rising inflation and the policies of the federal government.

The rally will be held on July 13 from Sukkur to the Sindh-Punjab border.

