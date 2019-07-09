Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advises Senate chairman to resign

58 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advised Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday to step down as Senate chairman.

“It is his moral responsibility to resign,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The opposition parties will bring a new Senate chairman after reaching a consensus, the PPP chairperson said.

The opposition’s Rahbar Committee has already submitted a resolution in Senate seeking the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman. The resolution was prepared by PML-N’s Senator Javed Abbasi and PPP’s Sherry Rehman.

The opposition parties will meet again on July 11 to choose their candidate for Senate’s top slot.

The PPP scion expressed his concerns over the increasing censorship in Pakistan and said that the “fascist system” is not allowing the media to operate independently. “You can’t even tweet now because your account could be deactivated,” Bilawal said while referring to the recent crackdown against social media users.

Social media users have claimed that they received official notices from Twitter for violating Pakistani laws.

An interview of former president Asif Zardari was stopped abruptly on Geo News last month. The government said Asif Zardari was released on production orders to attend National Assembly session and he can’t give interviews. Bilawal, however, believes that it is an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition parties.

“The interviews of a former president and tribal youth are not being aired,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bilawal bhutto zardari Sadiq Sanjrani
 
