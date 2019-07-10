Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Balochistan teachers threaten to march towards Islamabad

2 hours ago
 

The hunger strike of the Balochistan Educational Employees Action Committee entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

Teachers have now threatened to march towards CM House and then towards Islamabad.

The senior teachers have been observing a hunger strike outside the Quetta Press Club for the last five days demanding the government abolish the Compulsory Education Act, grant educational allowance, increase the quota for promotions and fulfill 15 other demands.

