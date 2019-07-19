Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed

The balloting for Taiser Town Scheme 45, under the Malir Development Authority, was held at a private hotel in Karachi on Friday.

A technical glitch caused a 30-minute delay in the balloting, but even that didn’t dampen interest in the various plot categories that ranged from 80-square yard plots all the way up to 400 square yards.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani was the chief guest at the event. MDA Additional Director Mohammad Sohail, Association of Builders and Developers Chairman Hasan Bakshi, Sindh Building Control Authority Director-General Zafar Ahsan and Karachi Development Authority Director-General Abdul Qadeer Mangi were also present at the ceremony.

Ghani admitted that the Sindh government had a blotched record for balloting as 60,000 plots had been previously allotted in various MDA and Lyari Development Authority schemes without the projects ever being completed.

“However, Taiser Town Scheme 45 was met with an overwhelmingly positive response and a total of 170,000 applications were received,” he said.

Ghani said that illegal constructions and encroachments on amenity plots could be eliminated if people were provided with proper housing schemes.

“We are working on the water and power networks in Scheme 45,” he said, adding that the allottees would get their plots within three years of payment.

Meanwhile, MDA Additional-Director Mohammad Sohail said a computerised list of the balloting results would be uploaded on the official MDA and Silk Bank websites by Saturday.

“The next step is to send offer letters to the allotees within a week and then ask them to deposit development charges according to their allotted plots,” Sohail added.

Scheme 45 is built on 9,512 acres of land and has a total of 20,000 plots across different categories.