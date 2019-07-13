Avail 14 govt services under one roof in Punjab

All 36 districts of Punjab will now have mobile police service centres which people can use to avail 14 government services under one roof.

It is called the Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz programme. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the service across Punjab in a ceremony held at the Greater Iqbal Park on Saturday.

You can save on making repeated trips to different government offices for official documents and instead, just visit one of these police service centres.

Its services include issuance of birth, marriage, death, divorce and character certificates, registration of your motor vehicle and other documents, such as token tax collection, vehicle transfer of ownership, learners driving license, traffic fine collection, domicile certificate and CNICs.

Stamp papers will be provided at the service centres and counters of the Bank of Punjab have been setup for this.

You can even get a copy of an FIR.

The provision of services to the public at their doorstep is the PTI government’s mission, the Punjab chief minister said.

The centres will allow people living in far-off areas to get services from the police at one place.

Buzdar said more than 500,000 people had already benefitted from this service in the last six months. It was inaugurated in Multan three months ago and later in Rahim Yar Khan.

He said the centres will soon be setup at the tehsil level too.

“Today is the beginning of the provision of comfort to millions of people in Punjab,” Buzdar said.

How will it help?

Some of the benefits of the service include:

Minimising distance to access. Extending access to un-served groups. Introducing transparency, efficiency and accountability. Simplifying transaction procedures. Minimising costs to citizens. Minimiing cost to government (internal efficiency). Increasing government revenue. Increased public satisfaction index. Improving the transaction time for citizens and government. Offering innovative services.

