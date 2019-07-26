Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

ATC sentences Rajanpur gangsters to 298 years in jail

40 mins ago
 

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Dera Ghazi Khan sentenced on Friday the leader and two members of the Chotu Gang to 298 years in jail for their involvement in the attack of a police station in Rajanpur 2011.

The gang’s leader, Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu, and two other members will have to serve 298 years in jail and pay a fine of Rs0.2 million each as well. Another criminal, Ghulam Rasool Kahu, will be imprisoned for 308 years.

Three suspects were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted.

According to the prosecution, the Chotu Gang had attacked a police picket in the jurisdiction of the Bangla Ucha police in 2011. ASI Nadeem Mazari and Asif Langri were killed in the incident, while three other policemen were injured.  They also kidnapped eight police officers at gunpoint.

